Annual “Unleash the She” 5K held at Mayo High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After going virtual last year, hundreds gathered at Mayo High School Sunday morning to walk, run and raise money for the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA). MOCA is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to funding ovarian cancer research.

Each year, more than 21,000 women nationwide are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. It is one of the deadliest gynecologic cancers due to the fact that there is no early detection test for the illness.

MOCA's executive director, Kathleen Gavin, attended the event, and says progress is being made.

"We are funding researchers who are trying to develop a different way, or a more effective way of detecting ovarian cancer," said Gavin. "We have funded some new approaches to early detection, we have funded some vaccine trials, a vaccine to prevent reoccurrence. Some new types of drugs to prevent ovarian cancer so we have seen some real accomplishments over the last 20 years."

One survivor shared her story on being 20 years cancer free.

"It's hard to describe what it feels like. when I was diagnosed, there was very little awareness or support. To be here amongst hundreds of women who are supporting this cause, it's unbelievable," said Kristine Greer, a participant in the 5K and ovarian cancer survivor.

MOCA estimates between $3,000 to 5,000 will be raised from the event. The organization says it's provided close to $9.6 million dollars towards ovarian cancer research.