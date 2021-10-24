Blaze destroys Pine Island home

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Pine Island home is a complete loss after an overnight fire.

Pine Island Fire Department responded to the flame around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of 4th Street SW. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from both the first and second story windows.

Fire alarms woke up the homeowners sleeping inside. Firefighters say everyone got out of the home without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office helped on scene.

Authorities say the home and everything inside the home is considered to be a total loss.

PIFD was on scene until 5:45 a.m. Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross were also on scene.