Creepy Doll Contest winner announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The History Center of Olmsted County has announced the winner of its annual Creepy Doll Contest.

The first place trophy goes to Doll Number Nine, Gagool.

Gagool was crowned the winner after hundreds of votes cast from the community.

"I want to thank all the fans that voted for me, the curator for taking such good care of me, and my friends the other doll contestants," said Gagool. "I couldn’t have done it without your support! I am excited to spend my reign coaching next year’s contestants and education the public on the important work museums do collecting and preserving historical artifacts! Happy Halloween everyone!"