Israel set to OK 3,000 West Bank settler homes this week

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A West Bank settlement watchdog group says Israel is expected to move forward this week with thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied territory. A watchdog group says Sunday that a committee is set to meet to approve 2,800 units deep in the West Bank, complicating efforts to create a Palestinian state. More than half of those are receiving final approval, meaning construction could begin in the coming months. The plan is likely to be approved on Wednesday and has already drawn calls for restraint from the U.S.