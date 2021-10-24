Keona Foote family and friends hold annual “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” walk

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Keona Foote was killed along with her daughter, Miyona, back in September 2020. This October, friends and family are still marching to raise awareness towards the domestic violence she faced.

The "Love Shouldn't Hurt" walk began at Martin Luther King Park and ended at Rochester's government center.

"A lot of women, they believe that it's gonna stop when they hear the "I'm sorries'" and the "forgive mes''" and you just have to know that it's not gonna end until you leave. So, we just want women to be aware that, you know, whenever they put their hands on you, that's not love. You need to walk away to save yourself," said Michelle Mason, who said Keona was another daughter to her.

The message Keona's friends and family wanted to leave: see the signs early for domestic violence.

"We're gonna keep going, and it's a smaller group, but the amount of people don't really matter. It's about getting that message out there to really show people that there are plenty of resources to help them get through such a devastating thing," said Porscha Smith, Miyona's Godmother.