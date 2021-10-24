Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After lawsuits alleging racial gerrymandering, Republicans drawing new legislative maps in Texas, Ohio and North Carolina this year say they won’t use racial or partisan data in the process. Still, the political maps they’re proposing would tilt heavily toward their party. Democrats and civil rights groups say veteran lawmakers don’t need a spreadsheet to know where voters of various races and different parties live in their state. Plus, they say, under certain scenarios, the Voting Rights Act requires the drawing of districts where the majority of voters are racial or ethnic minorities. Republicans complain that they can’t win.