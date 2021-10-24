Showers end late tonight; Sunshine and pleasant weather kicks off new week

After a cool and gray day, scattered showers will continue throughout this evening with cloudy skies remaining. The best chance for showers will remain along and south of I-90. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid-30s with breezy northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Cloud cover will slowly decrease early Monday morning as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest. Monday will start off the new week with widespread sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Another sunny fall day is on tap for Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s.

Soggy conditions return to the region for the midweek as our next weather maker moves into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Scattered showers are expected to impact our area on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s. A more tranquil weather pattern settles in for the weekend with pleasant sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.