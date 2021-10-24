Sudanese gov’t officials detained; group sees apparent coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese officials say military forces have detained at least five senior government officials, and the main pro-democratic political group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association also said there were internet and phone signal outages in the country Monday. The arrests comes after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled autocratic former ruler Omar al-Bashir in mass protests. Both sides have been protesting in the streets.