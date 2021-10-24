To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House counsel Dana Remus made a lasting impression on her colleagues with her calm during the chaotic time after last year’s election when Donald Trump challenged the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory. But Remus’ toughest task might lie ahead. She’s guiding Biden as the White House backs the effort to investigate and hold accountable those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. But she also wants to avoid setting a precedent that could weaken the office of the presidency for years to come. Before working for Biden, Remus spent years as a judicial and ethics expert in academia. She also was President Barack Obama’s chief ethics lawyer in the final 14 months of his presidency.