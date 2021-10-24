UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country’s authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by Kenya’s ambassador to the U.N. met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace agreement, Mali’s prime minister and the transitional president during their weekend visit. Malian authorities have said they want to organize days of consultations in December amongst Malian groups to determine a path toward elections.