UTV crash kills driver, passenger hospitalized

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a UTV accident in Freeborn County Saturday night.

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a UTV crash just after 11 p.m., in rural Austin near 180th Street and 780th Avenue.

The driver, 65-year-old Steven Allen Reese and his wife, 70-year-old Elgene Henrietta Van Dyk were eastbound on 180th Street when the UTV lost control and headed for the ditch. The UTV rolled, eventually coming to a rest upright on its wheels at the bottom of the ditch.

Both Reese and Van Dyk were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea. Authorities say Reese later died from his injuries. There is no word on Van Dyk's condition.

Along with Freeborn County deputies, Mayo Ambulance and the Albert Lea Fire Department helped on scene.