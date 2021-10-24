Veterinarian house calls especially popular during pandemic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee veterinarian who six years ago decided to focus on house calls has found her service to be even more comforting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the clinic setting, Rebecca Feiring has allowed her clients to be near the patients while she examines them. She says there have been a lot of visits outside during the warmer months or in people’s garages with everyone wearing masks. The Journal Sentinel reports that the personalized one-on-one care permits the 39-year-old Feiring to examine animals in a calmer setting. She can take extra time with patients and owners, with an emphasis on low-stress handling.