2,000 migrants continue trek through southern Mexico

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — More than 2,000 mostly Central American migrants were walking along a highway in southern Mexico toward the town of Huixtla where security forces had deployed, possibly signaling that authorities would soon try to break up the group. About 100 National Guard, soldiers and immigration agents waited just outside Huixtla Monday. Authorities have dissolved other migrant groups in the area during other recent attempts. The migrants set out early Saturday from Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, where thousands of migrants have spent months waiting for asylum applications or other visas that would allow them to transit Mexico.