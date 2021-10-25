Alaska’s lone House member to face off with familiar family

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young is seeking a 26th term in the U.S. House, but in 2022, he will face a challenger with strong name recognition in Alaska. Alaska Public Media reports Nicholas Begich III has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to challenge Young, also a Republican. Young is only the fourth person to hold the seat since statehood and won it in a special election a year after Begich’s grandfather, U.S. Rep. Nick Begich, was declared dead after his plane went missing while flying to Juneau in 1972. Young tells The Associated Press that he has no intentions to step aside, and he’s running hard for re-election and he’s running to win.