Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices this year

HONG KONG (AP) — Amnesty International will close its two offices in Hong Kong this year, becoming the latest non-governmental organization to cease its operations amid a crackdown on political dissent in the city. An Amnesty official said Hong Kong’s national security law has made it effectively impossible for organizations to work freely without fear of serious reprisals. Hong Kong implemented the sweeping law in 2020 and more than 120 people have been arrested. Amnesty International chair Anjhula Mya Singh Bais said the recent targeting of local human rights and trade union groups signaled authorities were intensifying their campaign to rid the city of dissenting voices.