Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have identified the remains of one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is expected to release the victim’s name at a news conference later Monday. The victim’s remains were one of six unidentified sets that authorities hadn’t yet identified. The remains of most of Gacy’s victims were found in the crawl space under his suburban Chicago house or buried on his property in 1978. In 2011, Dart’s office exhumed the unknown victims’ remains in the hopes of identifying them through DNA testing. The latest set is the third to be identified since that exhumation.