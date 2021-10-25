Canary Islands: Child dies after urgent migrant boat rescue

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emergency agencies in Spain’s Canary Islands say a child who was among dozens of migrants rescued from a boat drifting in the Atlantic Ocean has died. Canary Islands’ emergency services tweeted. that two adults and six children from the boat were evacuated by helicopter for urgent medical care Sunday, but one child didn’t survive. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said Monday that about 40 more people from the boat were brought to land and disembarked in the port of Arguineguín. Authorities say migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago that is closer to Africa than to continental Europe, increased 83% this year as of mid-October.