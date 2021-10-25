Cool sunshine today; rain chances return midweek

Seasonably cool today

Cool air continues to flow into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought thick clouds and scattered showers to parts of the area on Sunday. We'll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with temperatures climbing steadily toward the lower 50s by this afternoon. A brisk northeast breeze will certainly add an extra chill to the air with gusts occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour in the morning hours. Winds will subside nicely later in the day, making the afternoon much more pleasant than the early stages of the day.

Breezy and cool Tuesday

We'll have plenty of sunshine in the area for our Tuesday while a gusty southeast breeze works to pull in slightly warmer air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-50s which is fairly typical for this time of the year.