Dozens gather in Peace Plaza, rallying for medical freedom

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dozens gathered downtown Rochester Monday morning to rally for medical freedom.

People are marching around Mayo Clinic and Peace Plaza area, near a vaccine clinic.

There are many people holding signs and American flags while chanting.

Some of the signs read "no vax" and "my body my choice."

Mayo Clinic responded to the protest with this statement:

"Making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement to work at Mayo Clinic will help ensure we have a healthy workforce and that Mayo Clinic is a safe place to receive care — just as our patients expect. The Mayo Clinic enterprise staff vaccination rate for COVID-19 is at 88%. In consideration of the safety of our patients, staff, visitors and communities, Mayo Clinic is transitioning to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with vaccination required to continue to work at Mayo Clinic. A review process will be available for staff to seek medical or religious exemptions to vaccination. Staff may participate in social media and advocacy on their own behalf, in accordance with applicable Mayo Clinic policies."

This is a developing story.