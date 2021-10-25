Egypt’s president says he won’t extend state of emergency

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president says he will not extend the state of emergency that had been imposed across the country for more than four years. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced his decision Monday in a Facebook post. He said the move came because “Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region.” Egypt imposed a state of emergency in April 2017, following deadly church bombings and attacks on Coptic Christians that killed more than 100 people and wounded scores. The government has since extended it. The state of emergency allowed for arrests without warrants, the swift prosecution of suspects and the establishment of special courts.