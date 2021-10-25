Fall colors slowly fade; drought conditions hinder vibrancy

NEAR BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sure signs of fall, like the changing colors of leaves, continue to fade as we inch closer to November.

While most of the state is past peak colors, there are still a few spots in Southeast Minnesota where you can still view the beautiful colors.

"We were really lucky to see the colors and the pigments that we got to see this fall," Oxbow Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said.

Spotting the changing fall colors around the area is becoming harder and harder these days but this year the fall season has been a unique one.

"It's been warmer longer, the temperatures have stayed nice so the trees were slow to change over from losing their green color, into those yellows, oranges, and reds that we like to see in the fall," Schrooten said.

However, the drought this year played a role in how vibrant the colors were.

"All these pigments are based on moisture content," Schrooten said. "So the more water that's in the ground for the trees to suck up, the better those pigments will show up."

While the colors this year were not as bright as they were last year, our late summer rain arrived at the perfect time.

"So we got that rain back in August or early September," Schrooten said.

"Had we not gotten that, I think our colors really would have just come to brown and fallen because the trees at that point are more in a survival mode so they aren't able to hold onto those pigments and leaves... and that little part where the stem connects to the tree gets drier faster and they just fall off so much quicker. So, I think that little bit of rain that we got towards the end of summer was really vital for giving us those cool fall colors."

Oxbow Park is said to be a popular place to check out the fall colors.

"We're really lucky because Oxbow Park does harbor such mature forests," Schrooten said. "So we have maple basswood forests and maples are notorious for having their bright yellows and reds, vibrant colors in the fall and we have lots of oaks here too."

As long as we don't see strong wind this week, we should be able to continue to see those fall colors last a few more days.

If you would like to visit Oxbow Park, be aware that there is construction and roads closed getting into the park.

The park says to check out their Facebook page or call them at 507-328-7340 to get the most up-to-date directions on how to access Oxbow Park.