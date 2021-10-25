Future of Rochester’s Chateau Theatre to be determined

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- To many, Rochester's Chateau Theatre has been a staple of the city's downtown since 1927.

"This is a space that our community feels really is a part of us," said Naura Anderson of Threshold Arts.

"You will hear people's stories of how important this space is to them," said Jaymi Wilson, a City of Rochester project manager who is currently overseeing the theater's refurbishment.

"It was a fabric of the community that drew people together from all walks of life," said Rochester history buff John Kreusel.

Just like Peace Plaza, in which it resides, the theater hopes to have a new look for the future.

"This is an asset, an asset that needs to be nurtured and brought forward as a community asset," said Kreusel.

"A place where people can bring their ideas, can come together as a community, and gather in a space that is truly iconic," said Anderson.

After it was a movie theater for many decades, it was more recently a bookstore and then a coffee shop.

"In the past, this has had a number of different roles in our community. At one point, it was the Chateau Theatre, where it was once a performing arts theater. It's had a number of other different roles," said Wilson.

As to what the future holds for the Chateau Theatre:

"It needs to be a multiple-use facility," said Kreusel.

"Most of the proposals that came back were very focused on a multi-use, multi-purpose sort of space," said Wilson.

All three we spoke with said it must remain accessible to the entire community.

"Creating programs and events that the community can be a part of," said Anderson.

"As community involved as possible, I see it as a great space for people to come in and rent it for an event that they might be doing. But, also have a lot of opportunities for people to get into the space and to see the space in everyday life," said Wilson.

"We would have more vibrancy in downtown Rochester. It would be well utilized and it would continue to be a community asset," said Kreusel.