Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

6:23 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge may decide at a hearing whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha last year. Monday’s hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 . He killed two people and wounded another during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, just two days after police in that city shot a Black man while responding to a domestic disturbance. Rittenhouse contends he shot the men in self-defense. Prosecutors are seeking to exclude a defense expert. They say his expertise is in police, not civilian, use of force and is not relevant to Rittenhouse’s actions.

Associated Press

