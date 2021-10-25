Hostage families to Biden: ‘Bring our fellow Americans home’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas are telling President Joe Biden in a letter that they question his administration’s commitment to bringing their loved ones’ home. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press. In it, the families say they “need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family members are not empty.” The letter reflects growing concerns within the hostage community that the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda does not prioritize the release of hostages.