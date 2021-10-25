Judge to rule on barring union from discussing vaccine order

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is expected to issue a ruling soon about whether to extend an order barring the president of the Chicago police union from making public statements encouraging members to disobey the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, Cook County Judge Cecilia Horan granted the city’s request for a temporary injunction which was to expire late Monday. After hearing arguments she said she’d issue a ruling later Monday. City attorneys want the order extended to include other union leaders along with Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. Union attorneys argue the matter is part of a labor dispute.