MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Effective immediately, the Operation & Maintenance Utility Crew will close a road for an emergency water main repair.

The closure will be for North Adams Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets NW.

This closure is anticipated to last until Thursday, October 28.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this repair.

Questions can be answered by contacting Joe Bohl at (641)-421-3677.