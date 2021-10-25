Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks 3 new anti-abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has blocked three anti-abortion laws that were scheduled to take effect Nov. 1. In a 5-3 ruling on Monday, the court granted a temporary injunction that keeps the laws from taking effect. Abortion rights groups say the three laws would have devastated abortion access in the state. One law would have required all doctors who perform abortions in Oklahoma to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, which would have forced about half the abortion providers in Oklahoma to stop providing abortions. The other two would create new restrictions on medication-induced abortions. A spokeswoman for Attorney General John O’Connor didn’t immediately comment on the high court’s ruling.