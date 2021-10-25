Olmsted Medical Center employees want chance to choose

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Several Olmsted Medical Center employees gathered Monday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Many are just asking for a chance to choose.















"We have vaccinated and unvaccinated people out here and we're all of the same opinion. That we should never be forced to choose taking any kind of medical treatment," Andrea Possehl said. Possehl is an Olmsted Medical Center employee.

The crowd of protesters increased in size as the day marched on.

"If we're the ones that this can happen to now, it won't be long before it's patients that are being required to get the vaccine before they could even be cared for," Possehl said.

In a statement sent to us, OMC says:

Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) remains committed to our duty to provide the safest environment possible for our patients and families as well as for our employees and volunteers. We appreciate that the vast majority of OMC employees have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. OMC employees are expected to be in full compliance with the OMC COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. These vaccination requirements are subject to change based on evolving science and anticipated upcoming Federal mandates.

Employees who have submitted a written request for a medical or religious exemption, are being notified of its acceptance or rejection following committee review. A medical exemption review team of OMC physicians was established to review each declination form for approval or denial for any stated specific medical reasons. A religious exemption review team comprised of Human Resources and other staff reviewed declinations based on religious reasons. Religious exemptions have been reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For those employees who have received an approved medical or religious exemption response, OMC will continue to evaluate if the exemption remains valid. OMC will determine whether the unvaccinated status of any employee in their current role presents an unacceptable risk to our patients and families as well as our employees and volunteers. An employee whose request for exemption is approved will be required to comply with the organization’s accommodations and monitoring process.

If the exemption request is declined, the employee will be required to submit a written plan for vaccination. Any employee who chooses to not follow through with their vaccination plan will be terminated from employment.