Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — In school board races around the country, activists are running against critical race theory. That’s a way of analyzing American history that is not in and of itself a fixture in K-12 schools. But it has become a rallying cry for activist candidates all over the country who take issue with how schools have addressed diversity and inclusion. The elections will test the durability of conservative efforts to attack equity initiatives, with much at stake. Opponents see efforts to stop liberal indoctrination. But incumbents and administrators fear takeovers could result in school board members becoming thorns in the side of professional educators.