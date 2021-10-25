Record number of emergency calls for Pine Island Fire Department

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Pine Island Fire Department is having a record year when it comes to emergency calls. It is averaging two calls per day.

The population of Pine Island is growing every year, and with more people comes more emergencies.

"Right now we're probably up 50 calls from last year already. We're on place to be north of 400 by the end of the year," Pine Island Fire Department Deputy Chief Kyle Dessner said.

This is a record number of emergency calls for the Pine Island Fire Department of 22 members.

It takes about three to five minutes for the department to get out the station for medical calls. As for structure fires, it takes about five to 10.

"Anything more than that, you're just getting farther behind on that fire," said Dessner.

Last Thursday, one of these fires happened. It was a domestic situation turned house fire at a townhome in Pine Island.

"There was firetrucks and cops. They had the whole area blocked off and flames were coming out the windows and basically I was just watching the back-half of it unfold," Lucas Cunz, a neighbor to the house fire said.

The fire department was alerted at 5:15 a.m. that the situation had escalated. They arrived at the scene at 5:30. But only 15 minutes later, the building was severely damaged.

"The guy next door will probably have to get his house gutted, it's just a shame," Cunz said.

Luckily, the wind helped contain the fire to the single unit, so the other condos are mostly intact.

This is just one example of how quickly emergency situations can turn into fires in the blink of an eye.

"Being aware of your surroundings when on you're on scene and taking every little consideration into the fact that this might happen this may happen. How can we prepare for it and how are we gonna handle if that does happen," Dessner said.

The suspect in the domestic situation is facing multiple charges, including arson.