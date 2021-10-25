RPD searching for NW Rochester hate crime, robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a hate crime and robbery in Northwest Rochester.

It happened at 12:24 a.m. Saturday near the Holiday Gas Station on 19th Street Northwest and Elton Hills Drive Northwest.

Officers said a 14-year-old black man was riding his bicycle when an older dark SUV drove up to him. The SUV's passenger, described as a white man in his mid-30's, started yelling racial slurs at the biker, and then hit him several times with a crowbar.

The suspect then proceeded to steal the man's phone, wallet, and bike, according to police. The victim's injuries were not life threatening.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.