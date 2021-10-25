Seasonal temps continue; Rain likely by Wednesday

Temperatures Monday night will drop into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay a little breezy around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will rebound Tuesday!

High temperatures Tuesday will warm into the middle 50s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 mph. There will be a chill in the air through the afternoon. Then rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

As our next weather-maker moves into the region Wednesday, areas along and to the west of I-35 will see widespread rain on Wednesday. This appears to be a slow-moving system and areas east of I-35 might stay dry until late Wednesday night. The Mississippi River Valley has a good chance of staying dry until early Thursday morning.

Rainfall-wise, areas along and to the west of I-35 will see the most with rainfall amounts reaching near 1". Right now, Rochester should be around 0.25-0.75" of rain through Thursday night.

Temperatures will stay in the middle and lower 50s through Saturday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be the main chance for showers across the area. Dry conditions will settle in behind that weather-maker and temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs by Sunday.

Nick