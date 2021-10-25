Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

TOKYO (AP) — People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year. Experts have been puzzled by Japan’s sudden decline in virus cases. Some attribute it to a rapid vaccine rollout after a slow start, widespread mask wearing and subdued nightlife. About 70% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated. Eateries will resume regular hours but some worry whether customers will return after getting used to eating and drinking at home.