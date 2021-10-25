Skip to Content

Two killed when plane crashes into house known to homeowners

Plane Crash in Ashland County Wisconsin
Courtesy: KBJR
MARENGO, Wis. (AP) -- Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota.

Martin Ollanketo says he and his wife were watching TV when they heard what sounded like a bomb.

The plane crash destroyed their front porch.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office said the victims are a 29-year-old man and 21-year-old woman from Marengo.

Ollanketo said he tried to help the victims, but to no avail.

The homeowners knew the couple killed, recounting their graduation parties that they attended.

