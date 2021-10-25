US envoy: Patience with Iran ‘wearing thin’ on nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a “critical place” and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is “wearing thin.” The U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley says there is a “deep and growing” concern about Iran’s continued intransigence and refusal to commit to a date to resume the negotiations in Vienna. Malley says the U.S. and its partners are considering alternatives to a diplomatic path but that a decision will be dependent on Iran’s actions. His comments follow a series of high-level meetings in Washington, the Gulf and Europe about how to get Iran back to the table for serious discussions.