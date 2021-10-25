Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Preliminary results from Uzbekistan’s presidential election show the incumbent leader winning a second five-year term in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received 80.1% of Sunday’s vote, according to the country’s Central Election Commission. Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 following the death of longtime President Islam Karimov, has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor but maintained rigid controls over the political scene. In Sunday’s election, he faced four relatively low-visibility candidates who didn’t even show up for televised debates, instead sending proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates weren’t allowed.