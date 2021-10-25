White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is zeroing in on a package of clean energy strategies for President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. The administration believes the new approach could reach the same greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as an initial proposal that ran into opposition from coal-state Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The Biden administration discussed the proposals Monday at the White House with the leaders of about a dozen environmental and justice groups. That’s according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to share the plans. The emerging proposals would expand grants and loans in the agriculture and industrial sectors to help them make the shift to clean energy providers with fewer emissions.