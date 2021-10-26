Contract working dogs stuck in Afghanistan

(KTTC) -- Hundreds of contract working dogs were left behind by Americans in Afghanistan. Now, a former military police dog handler is trying to recover them after a dog handler in Afghanistan reached out to him for help.

Contract working dogs are hired by private companies to protect places like universities, hospitals and embassies. Although they are trained similarly, contract working dogs are not the same as military working dogs.

Dan O'Connor, former military police dog handler and director of the program Military Working Dogs, assures us that all military working dogs that were deployed in Afghanistan have been brought back with the military.

The U.S. government must make sure all military working dogs return home after former President Barack Obama signed a bill in 2015 stating military working dogs are protected from being abandoned in another country.

"What we're trying to do is get the contract companies in that act, so they will be held responsible to get these dogs out," said O'Connor.

"Someone has to be held accountable for it because these are lives that have played a key role and will continue to, and they deserve a future," said former contract worker and nonprofit Believet Founder Sam Daly.

The Taliban now owns these contract working dogs, but O'Connor says he is sure the Taliban will not care for them properly.

"The airport personnel told the Taliban that these dogs were valuable and important in the part that they could use them as security," O'Connor said.

A Rochester man and experienced Labrador trainer contacted us about Dan's efforts.

"Being in the business I know a lot of people, and it might just take getting ahold of that one person that could help him out, and I guess that's what we're trying to do," said experienced Labrador trainer Marc Fritzmeier.

As of right now, O'Connor says he and his team of handlers in Afghanistan are trying to create a kennel near the Kabul airport. He says the Taliban has been responsive to his efforts.

"I mean we're not playing games here, this is serious," said O'Connor.

According to O'Connor this will be a long process of trying to get food and supplies to the dogs as well as trying to make agreements with the Taliban, but he will not give up until every contract working dog is out of Afghanistan.

For anyone looking to help, O'Connor and his team say funding is one of the biggest obstacles right now. To donate you can head to the official website.