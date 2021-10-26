COVID-19 cases spike in Belgium; govt poised for action

BRUSSELS (AP) — Coronavirus indicators are shooting upward in Belgium, pushing the government on Tuesday to consider re-imposing some pandemic measures that it only relaxed a few weeks ago. Daily infections in the nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 cases on a daily basis last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 69% to reach 102 daily cases. The government and regional officials are set to decide later Tuesday to boost measures again, although stopping well short of a going into a lockdown. Indications are that authorities are looking at increased mandatory use of face masks and virus passports.