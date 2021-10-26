Defense attorney convicted for swindling client of $15,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities criminal defense attorney has been convicted of bilking one her clients out of $15,000, The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a jury on Monday found Kristi McNeilly, 46, of Woodbury, guilty of theft by swindle. Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for her to receive probation and some workhouse time, Freeman said. McNeilly’s client, a 53-year-old man, was arrested for having a small amount of drugs in a safe. The complaint says McNeilly made up a story about being told that her client would likely serve up to 20 years in prison unless he paid $50,000 to a police union. Authorities say the defendant gave McNeilly a $15,000 down payment and she spent the cashier’s check on a mortgage payment, payments to credit cards and other personal spending,