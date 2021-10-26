EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU ministers are meeting for emergency talks focusing on energy amid divisions between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers’ bills skyrocket this year. Most member states agree tax cuts, state aid and other measures put forward by the EU’s executive arm to help households and businesses are beneficial to bring immediate relief, but they diverge on the long-term approach. A rift has emerged between countries calling for thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market and those who believe the crisis is only temporary and doesn’t require radical market changes.