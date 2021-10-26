EXPLAINER: Brazil senators urge COVID charges for Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll. The 7-to-4 vote by the 11-member committee Tuesday ends its six-month investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic and calls for Bolsonaro to stand trial for charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity. More than 600,000 people died of COVID-19 in Brazil. Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.