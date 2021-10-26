Skip to Content

Felony count over 43 cents’ worth of Mountain Dew is dropped

3:35 pm National news from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors have dropped a felony theft charge against a man who underpaid for a soda by 43 cents. The Patriot-News reported Tuesday that prosecutors dropped the theft charge against Joseph Sobolewski. Sobolewski slapped $2 on the counter of an Exxon store in Duncannon in August and walked out. He says he didn’t realize that an advertised discount of two bottles for $3 did not apply to a single bottle. State troopers arrested him and he spent seven days in jail. District Attorney Andrew Bender did not answer requests for comment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content