Felony count over 43 cents’ worth of Mountain Dew is dropped

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors have dropped a felony theft charge against a man who underpaid for a soda by 43 cents. The Patriot-News reported Tuesday that prosecutors dropped the theft charge against Joseph Sobolewski. Sobolewski slapped $2 on the counter of an Exxon store in Duncannon in August and walked out. He says he didn’t realize that an advertised discount of two bottles for $3 did not apply to a single bottle. State troopers arrested him and he spent seven days in jail. District Attorney Andrew Bender did not answer requests for comment.