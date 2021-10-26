Greece: Search for missing migrants after dinghy sinks
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a search and rescue operation off the coast of the eastern island of Chios after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank early Tuesday. The coast guard said 20 people had been rescued and a further seven were believed to still be missing. A rescue helicopter and two coast guard vessels as well as nearby private boats are taking part in the operation to try to find the missing migrants.