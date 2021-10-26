He’s running for DA, challenging the NYPD and the status quo

NEW YORK (AP) — Days before the final votes are cast in an election likely to make him Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, Alvin Bragg is showing just how different a prosecutor he might be. Instead of stumping for votes, the Democrat is spending the last days of his campaign questioning New York City police officials in a rare judicial inquiry into the 2014 police chokehold death of Eric Garner. The civil rights lawyer won a tough Democratic primary and is now the prohibitive favorite in the Nov. 2 general election against Republican Thomas Kenniff. The winner will take over high-profile cases including a tax case against former President Donald Trump’s company.