Infections soar as Czech authorities urge vaccination

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to the highest levels in more than half a year as authorities call on people to get vaccinated. The Health Ministry says the daily tally of new cases jumped to 4,262 on Monday, 1,733 more than a week ago. It was the highest daily increase since April 13. The trend is not expected to be reversed any time soon. The ministry has predicted that in the next few days the country will have more than 300 people infected per 100,000 in a seven-day period, a significant increase from 217 on Monday. Health Minister Adam Vojtech has blamed a low vaccination rate.