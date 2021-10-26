Local law enforcement receive crisis intervention training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and Rochester Police Department are learning critical skills this week to assist them when responding to crisis calls.

Crisis Intervention Training was started in 1998. It's goal is to equip police officers and first responders with the skills to manage situations where a person is in a mental health crisis or substance abuse crisis.

Capt. James Schueller with OCSO said the county and RPD are ahead of other agencies in the state with the training since they have been doing it since 2007.

He said when presented with a person in crisis, it's important for an officer to develop rapport and make sure the person is safe.

"Try and remove distractions, try and calm the situation down. That could be something as simple as being on scene, your body language when you first approach them, if you are open and nonthreatening, and starting to build rapport with them. A self-introduction is a big piece of that. And just asking them basic questions to try to see where they're at."

He said another goal of the training is trying to get help for a person, instead of sending them to jail. He said there are four social workers on staff with the county to assist with crisis calls, but they are not available all the time.

"Even though we try to get the social workers to all those calls, they are sometimes busy, or not available, so the officer is expected to handle the situation," Schueller said.

He said a large part of the training focuses on de-escalation skills.

"One of the things we try to get away from, is saying calm down or relax," he said. "Often times, people or officers say that meaning the best of things, trying to encourage the person to talk more. But, that's not the way it's received for someone in crisis."

The officers and deputies will participate in role playing with professional actors later this week. The actors will demonstrate real-life crisis situations.