Morrison: Australia will beat 2030 goal for lower emissions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he would not commit at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland next month to increasing the country’s current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels. Morrison said Australia “will meet” the target or even go beyond it, referring to the 2030 target Australia adopted in 2015. Experts say the new target is still too low and Australia needs tougher measures if it wants to reach ‘net zero’ by 2050.