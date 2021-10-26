Parents react to FDA panel recommending Pfizer for 5 to 11-year-olds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- By next week medical clinics and pharmacies could start preparing to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds.

On Tuesday, the FDA recommended the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for younger children.

"I was very excited, and I already checked to see if I could get him an appointment. I cannot yet, but I am excited to be able to get it. To hopefully protect him from Covid," said Jada Hougen, a parent of a 10-year-old. "Once my son is vaccinated, my entire family is vaccinated."

Hougen's excitement for a step further in having her family fully vaccinated is also shared by another mother.

"As a parent, we were definitely waiting for this discussion to be happening and the decision to be made. Definitely eager for the vaccine to be approved and made available for our little kids," said Rozalina McCoy.

She has a seven and five-year-old.

"Just made the mark for my little one. I think it will be better in keeping them and sending them to school," she said. "I think if you weigh the lesser of the two evils then definitely the vaccine. Because there is so much less risk than subjecting your kids to the vaccine and long covid and all those complications."

Not all parents are on board, in fact, a new Kaiser Family Foundation study shows more than half of parents will likely not vaccinate their youngest.

"My children will not be vaccinated at this time. A little bit further down the line, we would be okay with it, potentially. Maybe if we see the pandemic still being an issue, but at this point, it's a no for us," said CarolAnn Marie.

She has six children. Three of her children are in the five to 11 age group.

She doesn't want to expose her children to the shot because of a previous vaccination experience that went wrong.

"We have made the choice when my twin girls were about 36 months, so three. They were getting vaccines and my one daughter had some adverse reactions after her vaccine and the other one didn't. So, you never know. It was definitely terrifying not knowing what was wrong," she said. "For me, it's scarier knowing the dangers of the adverse reactions to the vaccination than it is the risk of them contracting something that the vaccine protects against."

Pfizer said children would receive one-third of the vaccination size adults received and that it's 90 percent effective in preventing a symptomatic case of COVID-19.