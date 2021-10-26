Potential legal woes mount after ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. In addition to Baldwin, a call sheet for the day of the shooting obtained by The Associated Press lists five producers, four executive producers, a line producer and a co-producer. They, assistant director Dave Halls and an armorer could all face some sort of liability even if they weren’t on the set. The payouts might be in the “millions and millions” of dollars.